After Anthem’s Failure, Dragon Age 4 Will Reportedly Be Single-Player Only

We praise dancing in the Chantry y’all! According to a report from Bloomberg, EA is allowing BioWare to ditch “all multiplayer components” originally planned for the latest game in the Dragon Age series.

EA is a company known for its dogged insistence on adding multiplayer and microtransactions to every one of its games, pushing its products toward the often-controversial “games-as-a-service” model whenever possible. But the massive publisher is backtracking on its famously unpopular stance due to the success of the single-player only Jedi Fallen Order alongside the devastating failure of its high-budget, recently mercy-killed service game Anthem.

2015’s Dragon Age: Inquisition did feature a boring co-op multiplayer mode that seemed completely antithetical to the game’s origins (heh) as a single-player, story-focused experience. In 2012, some fans complained about multiplayer being added to Mass Effect 3 because it made playing with others the only way to increase your “galactic readiness” stat, an important factor in achieving the game’s best ending.

According to sources at BioWare, the latest Dragon Age game “had previously been designed with a heavy multiplayer component” but has since turned into a “single-player only game.”

[Twerks to “The Dawn Will Come”]

