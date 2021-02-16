After Japan’s Earthquake, Rainbow Six Players Trade Bullets For Concern

This weekend, northeastern Japan was rocked by a magnitude 7.3 earthquake. Considering how devastating earthquakes can be, people were worried. Some called, while others messaged. And in Rainbow Six Siege, one player smashed a wall to check in on the rival team.
As seen in the Twitter clips below, about an hour after the quake when things had calmed down, one player smashed out a question of concern: “You ok [after] the earthquake?”
丁度地震来たっぽいから大丈夫か確認したら和解できた！ #R6S #シージ #PS4sharehttps://t.co/64U4aEGjG6 pic.twitter.com/LuvCLmE2O7
— 長谷川航平 (@o8o26697oi2) February 13, 2021
After writing this message, the player had to fend off the other team until then quickly realised what was written and started knocking out their own reply.
俺らのチーム｢地震大丈夫？｣
相手のチーム｢ありがとう｣
シージ界隈あったけぇ????????????#PS4share #RS6#シージ pic.twitter.com/isAEsPZjED
— まいける (@A3rCIRgzEBCsJvp) February 13, 2021
The players fended off bullets, one player got shot, and a hole was blow in the fall while trying to help finish the reply, which reads, “Arigatou”, or here, “Thank you [for your concern].”
This is all very kind and heartwarming!
Tweets used with permission.
