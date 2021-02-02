After PS5 Chaos, Japanese Retailer Cracks Down

This weekend, a mob of PS5 shoppers caused chaos at the Yodobashi Camera retailer in Tokyo’s Akihabara. The police were called and sales were halted. Famitsu now reports that the retailer has instituted requirements to purchase the Sony console.

According to Famitsu, it’s necessary to not only have the store’s gold point plus Visa card but also must use it to purchase the console at the Akihabara store. The card is used as a regular credit card but includes points customers get while making purchases at Yodobashi Camera. For those who don’t yet have one, the application period can take up to two weeks.

By requiring the Yodobashi Camera credit card, the store can track a customer’s purchase history.

However, cardholders who have already purchased a PS5, as well as multiple Nintendo Switch consoles in the past, will be refused purchase. There are other rules the shop has established, including prohibiting those who try to use another member’s card as well as “those who have caused other customers trouble.”

PS5 sales at the shop will be irregular, Famitsu adds. All these steps are being taken to ensure a safe shopping environment and prevent scalpers from purchasing consoles at the Akihabara shop. These steps have already been taken at other Yodobashi Camera locations.

Other retailers in Japan have used raffles with customers winning a chance to purchase the console. This system was not instituted during the weekend’s chaos.