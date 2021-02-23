See Games Differently

It’s Not Just You: AMD’s Latest Motherboards Are Having USB Issues

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 59 seconds ago: February 23, 2021 at 11:36 am -
Filed to:amd
motherboardsryzenryzen 5000
It’s Not Just You: AMD’s Latest Motherboards Are Having USB Issues
Image: AMD
Facebook may have decided that you shouldn’t see the news, but we think you deserve to be in the know with Kotaku Australia’s reporting. To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

If you’ve bought the latest AMD Ryzen gear and their latest X570/B550 motherboards over the last six months, chances are you might have noticed some odd behaviour with your USB ports. Users have been reporting some real weird behaviour, ranging from USB devices disconnecting, audio stuttering and crackling, webcams glitching, and other bizarre drama. Months after all the reports landed, AMD has finally confirmed there is an issue — they’re just not entirely sure what it is.

The problems got so bad that users do what users do when there seems to be a collective problem: They built a spreadsheet. And while some users found various workarounds, including forcing the BIOS to run their flash new Radeon RX 6000 or GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards in PCIe 3.0 mode (instead of PCIe 4.0), tweaking Windows’ power management settings, or disabling C-states in the BIOS.

But the best update, ultimately, is for AMD to fix it all. And the chip manufacturer has finally acknowledged that there’s a problem, but to actually fix it, they need more help.

“AMD is aware of reports that a small number of users are experiencing intermittent USB connectivity issues reported on 500 Series chipsets. We have been analysing the root cause and at this time, we would like to request the community’s assistance with a small selection of additional hardware configurations,” the official AMD Reddit account posted.

“Over the next few days, some r/Amd users may be contacted directly by an AMD representative (u/AMDOfficial) via Reddit’s PM system with a request for more information.” Any users not contacted directly should get in touch with AMD via their online customer support, the account added.

The issue has reportedly been most prominent among VR owners, although audio crackling (with or without external sound devices/DACs) seems to be a consistent problem too.

The bigger worry is whether AMD can resolve all of these fixes with a BIOS/firmware/chipset update. Putting the annoyance of not being able to use PCIe 4.0 on your new PCIe 4.0 GPU aside, having your USB devices drop out in the middle of a game, having your webcam drop out mid-call, Bluetooth devices losing connectivity, unexplainable lag spikes while streaming or gaming, VR tracking issues and your sound occasionally going super quiet or way too goddamn loud is a titanic pain in the arse that nobody should have to live with.

So hopefully AMD can work this out with a simple update and not something a lot more extreme (like a motherboard recall). The motherboard is the one thing in your PC you really don’t want to have to replace, just because everything else is connected to it. But whatever the permanent solution ends up being, we’ll keep you posted. The latest AMD gear is still really, really good — but I wouldn’t blame anyone for holding off until there’s a proper fix for this.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.