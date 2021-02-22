See Games Differently

Another arcade is closing in Tokyo.

1

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: February 22, 2021 at 10:30 pm -
Image: Taito
Another arcade is closing in Tokyo. Taito Station Shinjuku West Exit, which opened in 2018, will shutter on March 21. With fewer customers and tourists banned, arcades are hurting

