Another Good Actor Has Somehow Signed Up For The Borderlands Movie

Halloween and Christmas with the Kranks star Jamie Lee Curtis joins Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart as the latest actor to be cast in the upcoming Borderlands movie, Collider reports (h/t Variety).

“Working with the iconic Jamie Lee Curtis has been a lifelong dream of mine, and I am so excited for her to bring her humour, warmth, and brilliance to the role of Tannis,” director Eli Roth said in a statement.

Curtis will portray Dr. Patricia Tannis, an archaeologist who, in the games, has suffered a severe emotional breakdown from being stranded on Pandora sometime before the story of the series’ 2009 debut. She eventually teams up with the playable Vault Hunters to uncover the planet’s secrets, and has been a mainstay of the Borderlands franchise ever since.

I’m having a hard time making heads or tails of this project. Kevin Hart is whatever, but how in the heck did Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis get wrapped up in this nonsense? If the Borderlands movie somehow ends up being good — and with a script by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, it’s possible — I’m going to lose it. You can look forward to reading about it here should that miracle occur. (Hooray?)

If nothing else, I suppose this is a good way for Curtis to up her cosplay game, which was already pretty fantastic.

