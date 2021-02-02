Apex Legends Drops Onto Switch On March 9

Titanfall spin-off Apex Legends is set to bring its online battle royale action to the Nintendo Switch on March 9, according to new details released by developer Respawn Entertainment.

Apex Legends on Switch was first announced last summer for a fall release before being delayed to 2021. Panic Button, a Texas-based development studio that has also brought games like Doom Eternal, Warframe, and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus to Switch, is reportedly handling the port.

Since the initial Switch reveal, Apex Legends has seen three more seasons of content on its existing platforms, the latest of which launched today. And as it is elsewhere, the game will be free-to-play on Switch, with a premium “Champion Edition” available that bundles currently available characters, weapons, and maps.

Apex Legends on Switch will feature cross-platform play with PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A mobile version is still planned for the 2022 fiscal year.