Aussie Broadband’s NBN 250/1000 Plans Just Got Cheaper

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Aussie Broadband have quickly become one of the most popular ISPs among gamers, thanks to reliably good speeds, Australian call centres and their god-tier MyAussie app. And after some other ISPs began February with some killer deals, Aussie Broadband has gone one step further.

After silently upgrading their evening speeds for all their NBN plans — 99Mbps typical evening speeds for their NBN 100 plans and 248Mbps for 250/25 customers — Aussie Broadband has a new landing page called “Freakin’ Fast Internet”.

It’s advertising a cuts to Aussie’s unlimited NBN 100/40, 250/25 and 1000/50 offerings, bringing the cost of each plan down to $89/month, $99/month and $119/month respectively.



In a nice change of pace, the deals aren’t just for new customers but existing Aussie Broadband members as well. And there’s no difference in the pricing, although the NBN 100/40 plan isn’t currently listed on Aussie Broadband’s Freakin Fast’ portal for new customers — only the 100/20, 250/25 and 1000/50 offers.

According to the terms and conditions, however, you’ll need to have been an Aussie Broadband member for “at least three months prior to the upgrade”.

If you’re an existing customer, the deals you can get are: NBN 100/40 for $89/month, NBN 250/25 for $99/month, and NBN 1000/50 for $119/month. NBN 100/40 and NBN 100/20 are at the same price for their unlimited offerings, although just note that the prices will go back up after 6 months.

Unlike the Superloop deals earlier in this week, Aussie Broadband’s 1000/50 offering is purely unlimited. And the NBN 250 deal is solid, if your NBN connection supports it.

To investigate the new deals, navigate over to the Aussie Broadband page for new customers here and for existing customers here. And if you want to compare the current state of NBN 1000 offerings, we’ve got a widget below breaking down all the best NBN 1000 offerings:

And here’s the best NBN 250 offers going around. (Note that Aussie Broadband’s results aren’t showing up in the widgets currently, as they’re pretty fresh, so just compare them against the screenshots above.)