See Games Differently

Axiom Verge 2 is coming to PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive, as revealed during a buggy Epic Game

Ari Notis

Published 48 mins ago: February 12, 2021 at 6:26 am -
Filed to:action adventure games
axiom vergebusiness financeepic gamesepic games storelinux gamesnintendo switchsingle player video gamestechnology internetvideo game consolesvideo game publishersvideo gamesvideo gamingwindows games
Axiom Verge 2 is coming to PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive, as revealed during a buggy Epic Game
Screenshot: Epic Games Store

Axiom Verge 2 is coming to PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive, as revealed during a buggy Epic Games Store digital showcase. Before today, the highly anticipated Metroidvania was only confirmed for a Switch release.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.