Axiom Verge 2 is coming to PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive, as revealed during a buggy Epic Game

Axiom Verge 2 is coming to PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive, as revealed during a buggy Epic Games Store digital showcase. Before today, the highly anticipated Metroidvania was only confirmed for a Switch release.
