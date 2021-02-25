Baldur’s Gate 3’s ‘Biggest Patch Yet’ Is Now Live

I rue every day that the complete Baldur’s Gate 3 experience isn’t out yet, but we’re getting there. Today, developer Larian dropped the fourth patch for the Divinity: Original Sin 2 sequel/Baldur’s Gate sorta-sequel, which it calls its “biggest patch yet.” Standout features include the druid class, loaded dice to keep you from critical failing all the time, and new corpses to communicate with, if you’re into that kind of thing.

The druid is definitely the centrepiece here. If you play as one, you gain the ability to transform into a whole mess of animals, including a dire wolf, a bear, a cat, a raven, and a spider. In most games, these would function as mere combat modifiers, but in BG3, new forms mean alternative traversal options, the ability to talk to animals, and new quest outcomes. On top of that, the first act of the game’s main story basically orbits around a circle of druids, meaning that if you’re a druid yourself, the story stands to be radically different.

Other features are smaller, but still impactful. Loaded dice prevent you from going on streaks of hyper-lucky or hyper-unlucky rolls when engaging in dialogues or taking actions. Seems useful, given how many times I’ve reloaded saves in frustration due to preposterously bad rolls. That said, if you want pure RNG, you can disable the feature.

The Speak with the Dead ability has also received a big upgrade, adding snazzy cinematics and, of course, more corpses. Larian points out that if you get lost because you’re not paying attention to the story and just killing everybody, now you can just talk to their grisly remains. How fun!

There are also heaps of graphical and quality of life improvements, so that should please people who like looking at things and being alive, respectively. The patch is now out on Steam, GOG, and Stadia — the last of which you can only use if you know the Speak with the Dead spell in real life.

Recommended Stories

20 Hours With Baldur’s Gate 3’s Buggy Early Access Version My time with Baldur’s Gate 3 can best be summed up by what it made me do: After spending all of Saturday playing it, I re-downloaded Divinity Original Sin 2, a game I previously played for over 100 hours. Original Sin 2 is one of my favourite games, so BG3... Read more

Did You Let The Vampire Succ, And Other Choices We Made In Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access Baldur’s Gate 3 is out in early access this week. While noted Divinity: Original Sin II enthusiast Nathan Grayson and I (noted Divinity: Original Sin II hater Ash Parrish) suggest you wait for the full release before diving in, we wanted to talk about some of the different in-game story... Read more