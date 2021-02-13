See Games Differently

Bending Over Backwards

Zack Zwiezen

Published 2 hours ago: February 14, 2021 at 8:00 am -
Filed to:ksnapshot
operating systemsscreenshot softwaresoftwaresportssystem softwaretwitteryoga as exercise
This week on Snapshots we get some more Ghost of Tsushima screenshots, see what the Avengers are up to, spy on Spider-Man, look at pretty flowers, get angry and bend over backward.

Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Daniel Bennet (Email)) Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Daniel Bennet (Email))
Immortals Fenyx Rising (Screenshot: mookiestix (Email)) Immortals Fenyx Rising (Screenshot: mookiestix (Email))

Yoga classes at the Oldest House are free, but also really weird.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

