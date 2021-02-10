The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.
PS4 and PS5 deals
Games
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4) – $69 (down for $99.95)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5) – $69 (down for $99.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima – $65 (down from $99.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising (PS5) – $58 (down from $99.95)
- The Last of Us: Part 2 – $64 (down from $99.95)
- NBA 2K21 (PS4) – $39 (down from $99.95)
- NBA 2K21 (PS5) – $88 (down from $109.95)
- The Outer Worlds – $20 (down from $49.95)
- Resident Evil 3 – $24 (down from $99.95)
- Spyro Trilogy – $24 (down from $69.95)
- Watch Dogs Legion (PS4) – $58 (down from $99.95)
- Watch Dogs Legion (PS5) – $58 (down from $99.95)
Hardware and accessories
- PS5 Controller Dual Charging Station – $25.49 (down from $39.99)
Xbox One and Series X deals
Games
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $69 (down for $99.95)
- Borderlands 3 – $19 (down from $49.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – $58 (down from $99.95)
- NBA 2K21 (Xbox One) – $39 (down from $99.95)
- NBA 2K21 (Series X) – $88 (down from $109.95)
- The Outer Worlds – $20 (down from $49.95)
Hardware and accessories
- GameSir Xbox One Dual Charging Dock – $28.89 (down from $40.99)
- Thrustmaster TMX Pro Force Feedback Racing Wheel – $420.95 (down from $599.95)
- Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel – $677.95 (down from $869.95)
Nintendo Switch deals
Games
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – $58 (down from $89.95)
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – $69 (down from $89.95)
- The Outer Worlds – $49 (down from $89.95)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – $58 (down from $79.95)
- Persona 5 Strikers – $69 (down from $99.95)
- Ring Fit Adventure – $98 (down from $124.95)
Hardware and accessories
- Nintendo Switch Console – $399 (down from $469.95)
- GuliKit Bluetooth Adapter – $26.34 (down from $32.99)
- Sandisk Ultra 400GB Micro SD – $69.28 (down from $163.90)
PC gaming deals
Accessories
- Razer BlackWidow Chroma Green Switch Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $179 (down from $219.95)
- Razer Huntsman Mini Optical Red Switch Gaming Keyboard – $209 (down from $239.95)
- Razer Cynosa V2 Chroma RGB Membrane Gaming Keyboard – $99 (down from $119.95)
- Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse – $78 (down from $109.95)
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse – $48 (down from $79.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Gaming Mouse – $93 (down from $139.95)
- Razer Naga Trinity Chroma Gaming Mouse – $139 (down from $169.95)
- Redragon K552 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $53.99 (down from $69.99)
- Thrustmaster TMX Pro Force Feedback Racing Wheel – $420.95 (down from $599.95)
- Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel – $677.95 (down from $869.95)
Games
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition – $66.93 ($123.95)
- The Jackbox Party Trilogy – $64.17 (down from $107.85)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane – Slayer Edition – $25.18 (down from $69.95)
Hardware
- Adata XPG SX8200 Pro SSD (512GB) – $99.99 (down from $183)
- WD Black My Book Duo External HD (6TB) – $602.98 (down from $849)
Laptops, desktops and tablets
- Up to 30% off selected Dell and Alienware laptops and desktops.
- Lenovo TAB M10 FHD – $292 (down from $369)
- Razer Blade 15.6″ FHD RTX 2070 Gaming Laptop – $2,499 (down from $4,099)
- Razer Blade 15.6″ FHD GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Laptop – $2,280 (down from $3,399)
- Razer Blade Pro 17 Advanced Model 17.3″ 120Hz 4K Gaming Laptop – $3,699 (down from $6,899)
Internet deals
