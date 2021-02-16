See Games Differently

Big Skyrim Mod Comes Back From The Dead

1

Luke Plunkett

Published 49 mins ago: February 16, 2021 at 11:30 am -
Filed to:entertainment culture
modnexus modsrole playing video gamessingle player video gamesskyrim moddingthe elder scrollsthe elder scrolls renewal projectthe elder scrolls v skyrimvideo game modsvideo gamesvideo gamingwindows games
Big Skyrim Mod Comes Back From The Dead
Screenshot: Wyrmstooth

Wyrmstooth, a hugely popular mod for Skyrim, was taken down in 2016 when its author removed all traces of it from sites like Nexus Mods. This month, it returns!

As PC Gamer report, the mod is now back, having been uploaded by its original creator Jonx0r. And it returns with a new trailer, that in addition to showing off the stuff you’ll find in Wyrmstooth (like a new region and a big new quest) also uses a text-to-speech AI (Tacotron 2) to simulate the sound of actual Skyrim voice actors for the trailer’s narration, which is very impressive:

You can download Wyrmstooth here.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.