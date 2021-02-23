See Games Differently

Blade & Soul Revolution Launches Worldwide Next Week

Mike Fahey

Published 51 mins ago: February 24, 2021 at 8:00 am -
Free cat with every summoner. (Screenshot: Netmarble)
NCSoft’s martial arts epic Blade & Soul is one of my favourite massively-multiplayer online role-playing games in recent memory. Launching March 4 for iOS and Android, Blade & Soul Revolution is the free-to-play mobile adaptation of the PC game. And half of you left. I really should save the free-to-play bit for after the jump.

I played a whole bunch of Blade & Soul when it came out in North America back in early 2016. The Unreal Engine-powered game, though originally launched in Korea in 2012, felt fresh and new. It’s all about stringing together impressive-looking martial arts moves and creating combos with other players. I really loved the game’s dramatic movement system. The mobile version is all of that, just smaller.

Don't worry they are ancient beings. (Screenshot: Netmarble) Don't worry they are ancient beings. (Screenshot: Netmarble)

The Korean version of Blade & Soul: Revolution launched in late 2018, and won “Best Google Play Game In Korea” in 2019, so it’s probably done something right. Players looking forward to the Western release can pre-register on the official website for some in-game currency and a free pet when the game launches next week.

