BlizzConline 2021: The Australian Schedule And Which Showcases To Watch

BlizzCon looks a bit different this year, with coronavirus forcing a shift towards the online-only ‘BlizzConline 2021‘. Throughout this new digital event, you’ll be able to tune into a variety of showcases including deep dives into Blizzard’s games, competitions, chats with developers and more. It all kicks off on Saturday, February 20, in Australia with ‘first looks’ at new game content scheduled to open the show.

After the opening ceremony, the action of BlizzConline 2021 will split into six themed streaming channels — Blizzard (a highlight reel), World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Diablo, Overwatch and Strategy.

You can tune in from 9 a.m. AEDT on Saturday, February 20, with presentations lined up until 12:30 p.m. AEDT. The action will then continue from 7 a.m. AEDT on Sunday, February 21 and conclude at 11:30 a.m. AEDT.

Here’s how the Australian time zones shape up for kick-off:

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20

9 a.m. AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Tasmania)

8 a.m. AEST (Brisbane)

6 a.m. AWST (Perth)

7:30 a.m. ACST (Darwin)

8:30 a.m. ACDT (Adelaide)

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 21

7 a.m. AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Tasmania)

6 a.m. AEST (Brisbane)

4 a.m. AWST (Perth)

5:30 a.m. ACST (Darwin)

6:30 a.m. ACDT (Adelaide)

The time zones actually work out fairly well for Aussies, so if there’s something you’re keen for it’ll be easy enough to tune in.

BlizzConline 2021: Highlights

BlizzConline 2021 will have six channels running content simultaneously, so you’ll need to pick and choose what you want to watch.

You can view the full schedule here or we’ve picked out a few highlights worth your attention.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Opening Ceremony – 9:00 a.m. AEDT (All Channels)

It’s likely we’ll hear more about the future of Blizzard and upcoming games here, so make sure you tune in for the kick-off.

World of Warcraft: What’s Next – 10:10 a.m. AEDT (World of Warcraft Channel)

The future of WoW is currently murky, but this panel is set to deep dive into what’s coming beyond the realms of Shadowlands.

Behind the Scenes of Overwatch 2 – 10:10 a.m. AEDT (Overwatch Channel)

You’ll need to choose between this and the WoW show, but given Overwatch 2 is one of Blizzard’s most highly anticipated games, you might want to tune into this one first. You can also catch a replay of this show at 11:20 a.m. AEDT on the Blizzard Channel.

Where It All Started: Blizzard’s Early Years – 2:20 p.m. AEDT (Strategy Channel)

Blizzard has a fascinating history, and this show is a rare behind-the-scenes look at how the company operates. It’s well worth your attention.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Sunday is mostly home to community-based and esports presentations rather than news, but there’s still a bunch of shows worth checking out.

Overwatch League: Shock vs. The World – 7:00 a.m. AEDT (Overwatch Channel)

If you’re starved for esports content thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the good news is Blizzard has you covered. In this showcase, San Francisco Shock will take on a ‘dream team’ of esports players in Overwatch challenges.

In-Game User-Generated Content Showcase – 7:00 a.m. AEDT (Strategy Channel)

While there is a clash with the Overwatch League here, you should also make time for this presentation, which explores mods. Gamers create absolutely fantastic user content, and this is set to be an intriguing deep dive into how it all works.

BlizzConline Presents: A Critical Role Diablo Campaign – 9:05 a.m. AEDT (Blizzard Channel)

Dungeons and Dragons and Diablo is a match made in heaven. If you’re in the mood for high adventure, you should tune in for a custom Critical Role story as the team tackles ancient evils and explores the ruins of Old Tristram.

World of Warcraft: Cooking Workshop – 10:15 a.m. AEDT (World of Warcraft Channel)

In this workshop, you’ll learn how to create Azeroth-themed food courtesy of Chef Lulaboo. It sounds like a wonderful little idea, and it’s sure to get those tastebuds watering.

