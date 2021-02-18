Broken In An Earthquake? Company Offers To Repair Anime Figures For Free

Whenever there is an earthquake in Japan, inevitably on Twitter there are photos of people’s anime statues knocked off shelves. Sometimes the figures are ok, and other times they are not.

Recently, north-eastern Japan was rocked by a magnitude 7.3 earthquake. No doubt anime figures were jostled about during the quake, which is why, as J-Cast News (via SoraNews) points out, Tokyo-based figure company eStream has announced it will fix any damaged ones free of charge.

Keep in mind that, as of writing, eStream has only released a couple of figures, including Emilia and Rem from Re:Zero−Starting Life in Another World. However, these are incredibly detailed and delicate. At 33,700 yen (US$325) each, they’re not cheap, either!

Image: ⓒ Tappei Nagatsuki,PUBLISHED BY KADOKAWA CORPORATION/Re:ZERO PARTNERS

In an official statement, the company wrote (again, via SoraNews), “We believe the special thing about figures is that each one has its own expression for the character and the people who buy them create memories and forge bonds with them. When we saw the shock and sadness our customers were feeling from their precious figures being damaged, we asked ourselves what we could do to help.”

Note that the offer is limited to those who live in areas most impacted by the quake (Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi, Yamagata, Tochigi, and Saitama), but this good-faith gesture will certainly be appreciated among all collectors.