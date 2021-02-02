See Games Differently

Capcom Says Resident Evil Village’s Very Tall Vampire Lady Is Nearly Ten Feet Tall

February 2, 2021
Image: Capcom

So we were off by a bit!

Last week Ash did some excellent work trying to work out just how tall the Very Tall Vampire lady in Resident Evil Village was, eventually coming in at 96 inches, or around eight feet tall.

Turns out that was too short. Thanks to the outpouring of…feelings for the Big Lady, Capcom put out a tweet earlier today thanking everyone for those feelings, while also adding a note from Resident Evil Village’s art director Tomonori Takano confirming that Lady Dimitrescu (her actual name in the game) is 2.9m tall. Or 9’6″.

Holy shit.

To everyone who tweeted “step on me”, that is not a fetish, that is just a very real possibility.

