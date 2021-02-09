CD Projekt Red Hit By Cyber Attack, Source Code For Cyberpunk 2077 And Witcher 3 Held For Ransom

CD Projekt Red is the latest game company to be hit by a cyber attack. The company has released a statement regarding the hack and a screenshot of the ransom demands.

“Yesterday,” the CD Projekt statement begins, “we discovered that we have become a victim of a targeted cyber attack, due to which some of our internal systems have been compromised.”

Important Update pic.twitter.com/PCEuhAJosR — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) February 9, 2021

An unidentified actor, the company continues, infiltrated the game maker’s internal network, collected data, and released a ransom note.

The note threatens to release source code for Cyberpunk 2077, Witcher 3 (including an unreleased version), and Gwent as well as release the company’s documents online. The hacker gives CD Projekt Red 48 hours to reach some sort of agreement.

CD Projekt Red says its backups are still intact, and that it has secured its system.

“We will not give into the demands nor negotiate with the actor, being aware that this may eventually lead to the release of compromised data,” the company continued in its official statement. To the best of its knowledge, CD Projekt Red does not believe the breach contains personal data from players.

“We have already approached the relevant authorities, including law enforcement and the President of the Personal Data Protection Office, as well as IT forensic specialists, and we will closely cooperate with them in order to fully investigate the incident.”

As previously reported, Capcom’s servers were brought down last fall by “unauthorised access carried out by a third party,” with 1TB of data compromised.