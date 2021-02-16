See Games Differently

Community Review: How’s Your PS5, Xbox Series X Going?

8
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 1 hour ago: February 16, 2021 at 12:42 pm -
Filed to:community review
microsoftps5sonyxbox series x
Community Review: How’s Your PS5, Xbox Series X Going?
Image: Kotaku

With a few rounds of stock drops and some extra releases/next-gen updates, I imagine most of you have had a chance to live with your consoles for a little while. So after all the hype, how’s your PS5 or Xbox Series X (or S!) treating you?

The positioning of both consoles was always pretty clear from the outset. The PS5 pitched itself as offering transformative, generational change. The Xbox Series X did the same with a greater focus on services than exclusives.

The exclusives would come, Microsoft promised. But until that point, here, knock yourself out with a few hundred games.

ps5 xbox
Image: God of War

We’ve been here before. A few years ago, not long after God of War dropped and surprised absolutely everybody — I still remember people legitimately wondering at the start of the year whether it’d be delayed because there was so little chatter about the game — I wrote about the contrasting situations Microsoft and Sony had found themselves in.

Rightly so, Microsoft’s Phil Spencer said singleplayer games were difficult to fund. The gulf between a game that sells consoles and something that you’d enjoy, but probably wouldn’t pay for unless it was on sale, is enormous. And most games find themselves in the latter category. Hell, if anything, almost every Microsoft exclusive over the last few years has suffered a similar fate. Remember Crackdown 3? Sea of Thieves at launch? Halo: Master Chief Collection? Halo Wars 2?

Sony’s investment in experiences and escapism always made more sense upfront. The only catch was that they were betting an exceedingly absurd amount of money — hundreds of millions in some cases — in the hope that they’d stick the landing.

And with Spider-Man, God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, Last of Us 2, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Death Stranding, the Demon’s Souls remake, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sony absolutely did.

But what happens in a year or two when Microsoft starts to really stick the landing? I was saying to my partner just the other day, “Man, it’d be nice to play Flight Simulator on the couch.” It’s technically possible if I drag my PC out to the living room and go through the ignominy of sorting out cables, working out which HDMI device I’ll temporarily sacrifice, and so on.

But that’s such a pain in the arse. I’d rather just fire it up on the Xbox Series X. Which everyone can do later this year.

Sony’s big exclusives haven’t really arrived yet. It was a blast playing through Astro’s Playroom, but that’s a few hours of work. Miles Morales is killer too, but again, you can knock that over in a weekend. And Demon’s Souls is undoubtedly excellent, but it’s also an acquired taste of sorts: If you didn’t like the series before, Demon’s Souls won’t be your cup of tea. (It’s really, really good though.)

What you’re left with after that point is waiting for games to eventually get their PS5, or Xbox Series X, optimised releases. God of War finally got its PS5 update, and it’s basically perfect.

It’s also, however, kind of the experience you get from playing a lot of these games on PC. You can’t obviously play God of War on PC yet, but Death Stranding and Horizon Zero Dawn have made the jump. So it’s transformative if you didn’t have access to that before, but for a lot of gamers who invest in multiple devices over the course of a generation, it’s not as exciting as it could be.

At least not yet. By the end of 2021, or 2022 when a new Battlefield drops, Starfield arrives and games start leaving the last generation behind, that opinion will probably change. And that’s normal. Platforms take time to develop.

I’ve enjoyed busting out the Xbox and digging through Game Pass for new titles — Slay the Spire alone has made my partner’s Game Pass subscription worthwhile five times over. But the Switch is still getting more interesting, different games, particularly local co-op titles, than the major platforms. And the PC is increasingly looking like better value again. Getting an RTX 3000 series card or a new CPU is still a nightmare, but at least you’re not forking out $100-plus every time a new game comes out on Steam.

But if you haven’t gotten a next-gen console yet, don’t fret. They’re amazing, and the DualSense is great when it works, but those next-gen experiences that we were promised are still to arrive.

For those who have been living with a PS5 or Xbox Series X for the last few weeks, or months, how do you feel about your purchase?

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Great review, but I am in the same boat as everyone else: I can’t find a PS5 or Xbox Series X console. I refuse to pay scalper prices for a console (I already did that for a 30xx series NVIDIA card and I am not proud of it).

    Reply

  • Got my PS5 in November, got lucky.

    It has been awesome really as I replaced my launch PS4 and 1080p plasma tv that I had since 360 days.

    PS5 with an lg oled, yeah I’m seeing a big difference in the way I game. The load times mean I jump around games more then I used to.

    Also the ps plus has been giving out some neat PS5 games to.

    Reply

  • I got a Series X in December. Haven’t played anything new Gen on it other than the Medium which hasn’t grabbed me….

    BUT the system runs Retroarch in retail mode, has Gamepass and access to everything in my old Xbox library (ive been buying digital since the middle of the 360 era).

    Its like having every console I’ve ever owned rolled into one! Master System, Megadrive, SNES, PS1/2, N64, Gamecube, Dreamcast, Xbox originals, most 360 games, Xbox one…. aside from the occasional wobbly emulation it all runs better than it ever has and thats freaking amazing to have in one box.

    So im happy now, but I’m also expecting a lot more as the new games come.

    Reply

  • I got the PS5 at launch to upgrade from base PS4 – super happy with its performance and everything. Been a bit of a lack of games though? As in straight up PS5 titles? Been enjoying smashing through the upgraded PS4 games I own though and the lack of load times is awesome.

    Have just started last months Man Eater. Looks like a PS4 game, plays like a PS2 game. Still enjoyable tho.

    Reply

  • I couldn’t be happier with my PS5.
    It’s fair to say the experience hasn’t been mind blowing so far but the visible change is exciting enough and the potential is undeniable.
    Game wise I’ve been spoilt for choice and even though not all of them have been designed only for the PS5, the next gen boost is noticeable in different ways and brings a smile to my face.

    PS+ has been fantastic, a huge difference from the days of the PS4 where we waited years for quality titles to drop, I still can’t believe I managed to get Control in all it’s boosted glory for free, really glad I waited on that one.
    I haven’t played all the huge list of last gen greats but it’s nice to have them there waiting, more than a few were on my radar to play and now it’s going to be easier to play them when the inevitable quiet periods arise.

    My disappointments are few but noticeable.
    It feels like there’s little on the horizon at the moment, even though it’s not entirely true and the dualsense is great but I already have stick drift and it sorta feels like I’ve been using the controller for years instead of months.
    The first run of PS4 controllers had the same (but different) issues so I’m not overly concerned, just a bit annoyed.

    Reply

  • The PS5 doesn’t feel like as big a leap as PS3 to PS4 was graphically. BUT the load times, new controller and 60 frames is transformative and best of all the gap between PC and console feels a lot smaller.

    Reply

  • I have both. While I think the PS5 was more innovative especially with that awesome controller. I haven’t used it that much at all (don’t worry my kids have made sure it doesn’t sit idle).

    I have been playing NBA 2K21 non stop on the Series X and having a great time but haven’t really tried much else out. While load time are much improved on last gen I don’t think they are awesome with this game. Hopefully I will be able to break NBAs spell on me soon and get to see more of what the Series X and PS5 have to offer

    Reply

  • Got my ps5 in decemeber. But since there were not any good games out or any exclusives for it I just sold it to a mate of mine. Gonna wait for god of war and rachet and clank to come out and then try to get a ps5 lol

    Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.