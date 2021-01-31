See Games Differently

Brian Ashcraft

Published 3 hours ago: February 1, 2021 at 7:30 am
Complete Chaos In Tokyo Retailer Over PS5 Sales
Screenshot: @tabata__97/@AJapaneseDream/YouTube

The PlayStation 5 launched last November, but months later, it’s still hard to snag one, especially in Japan. Early today, the Yodobashi Camera electrics megastore in Akihabara, one of the biggest in the country, sold a huge shipment of PS5. All hell broke loose.

People began shoving and pushing, descending on a Yodobashi clerk who had a stack of an estimated 300 numbered tickets to purchase the PS5.

Have a look at the chaos that ensued:

The police were called, and the sale was cancelled.

Why did this happen? As Twitter’s AJapaneseDream points out, the Akihabara location is apparently only one of two Yodobashi Cameras in the greater Tokyo-Yokohama area that does not require the retailer’s black credit card to purchase the hardware — a requirement that was instituted, it seems, to thwart resellers.

What’s more, unlike in the past, the store gave out numbered tickets first come, first served. In the past, also in an effort to discourage console flipping, the retailer would give away raffle numbers for the chance to purchase the hardware.

This created a perfect opportunity for those who wanted to get a PS5 for themselves or even to resell.

Keep in mind that the Japanese government has currently declared a state of emergency over the novel coronavirus. Tokyo has the highest number of cases in the country.

All tweets were used with permission. 

  • To be fair, everyone whose face you can see in the videos is wearing a mask, and the vast majority are wearing them properly. So they at least are taking COVID safety seriously.

    I can imagine other countries wouldn’t be!

  • There is a promoted article on this site saying the PS5 has barely sold since Christmas. I’m not sure what to believe here now. Either it has barely sold or people are fighting to get them.

    • As I understood it when that article came out, they meant “barely sold” as in “there has barely been any stock available to sell” rather than “barely anyone wants to buy one”.

      • That’s it. It’s barely sold because Sony focused their extra supply on the US market, neglecting Japan because they aren’t likely to lose ground in an area where they’re heavily favoured against Xbox anyway. In the US, a market with 300 million plus people, it’s a much tighter battle.

  • That’s most calming chaos / hell-breaking-loose I’ve ever seen

    I was watching the video waiting for something along the lines of black friday violence

