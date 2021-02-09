Crash Bandicoot 4 Comes To PS5, Xbox Series X|S And Switch March 15

The excellent if a bit sadistic Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is about to get two upgrades and hopefully not too much of a downgrade on March 15, when the game launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. Activision announced the next-gen and friend releases this morning, along with a PC version coming to Blizzard’s Battle.net later this year.

Whose ready for Crash Bandicoot running at 4K, 60 frames-per-second? That’s what Activision and developer Toys for Bob are delivering to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles (upscaled on the Series S, of course), along with faster load times and support for 3D audio. The PS5 version will support the DualSense controller, with special feedback when firing Neo Cortex’s gun or Tawna Bandicoot’s hookshot. Owners of the game on Xbox One or PS4 will be able to upgrade at no cost (except in Japan).

I am going to have to play this all over again, aren't I?

The Switch version will not run anywhere near 4K at 60 frames-per-second, but it will be portable, which is a real comfort when you’re getting an inferior version of a game. If it helps, the Switch version will cost less, $US40 ($52) to the $US60 ($78) PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version. The eventual PC version, which will support higher resolutions and frame rates, will also cost $US40 ($52), which is not remotely fair but oh well.