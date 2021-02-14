Cyberpunk 2077’s Latest Glitch Is Misspelling Australia

Australia’s a relatively small country, but we go alright when it counts. Sadly, Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t seem to feel the same way.

As Kotaku Australia reader Timothy Mark pointed out via email, the physical PC box art for the Aussie Cyberpunk 2077 release appears to misspell Australia. At the back of the case, the barcode on Mark’s copy reads ‘Manufactured in Autralia’.

Now, Autralia could certainly be some far-off place scarcely heard of or touched by man. But what’s more likely is in the rush to push copies of the game out the door amidst an ongoing global pandemic, someone made an oopsie while generating the print prototypes.

Printing mistakes are fairly common on video game box art, but of course the mistake’s presence on Cyberpunk 2077 is made a little bit funnier when you consider the overall state of the game right now. While some of the major issues with the game have been cleared up via tweaks and patches, it’s still largely unplayable on last generation consoles — and frequent crashes still occur.

A spelling mistake is hardly the game’s biggest fault, but it might be one of the funniest. Australia’s pretty used to being forgotten in the global market, but being misspelled is just embarrassing. We’re important too, dang it!

Poor ‘Autralia’ joins a long line of box art mistakes that includes Superman 64 telling the ‘aventures’ of the titular character. There was also Final Fantasy VII‘s strange ‘i’ which appeared to float off the PS1 box art and into the ether. It’s not as bad as the Okami box containing a half-hidden watermark for IGN or Super Mario Galaxy seeming to spell out UR MR GAY in lens flares, but it’s still pretty great nevertheless.

Wherever and whatever Autralia is, I hope they’re happy.

If you’re currently the proud owner of Cyberpunk 2077 on PC and you own a physical copy of the game, you might want to check the back. It’s likely your copy comes with an unfortunate surprise.

Shoutout to Timothy Mark for the tip!