Cyberpunk 2077 Players Warned To Avoid Mods After Security Exploit Found

Luke Plunkett

Published 32 mins ago: February 3, 2021 at 10:00 am -
Screenshot: Kotaku

Cyberpunk 2077 developers CD Projekt Red have had to issue a warning today that anyone deciding to install a mod for the game should “use caution” after a security issue was discovered.

The issue is a “vulnerability in external DLL files which can be used to execute code on PCs”. While the company works on a fix, they’re asking players to “please refrain from using files from unknown sources”, which would basically mean any mod.

CDPR only launched mod tools for the game last week and, in true Cyberpunk 2077 fashion, things have not been going well.

Screenshot: Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 Removes Mod That Let You Bang Keanu Reeves

There was a mod available for Cyberpunk 2077 that let you have sex — or a very unsettling approximation of it — with Keanu Reeves’ character. That mod is gone now.

Read more

