Cyberpunk 2077’s Next Big Patch Delayed Following Cyber Attack

The next major patch for Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed to an unspecified date in March, CD Projekt Red announced in a tweet today, citing the recent cyber attack against the company as a reason for the delay.

“While we dearly wanted to deliver Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the timespan we detailed previously, the recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen — we’ll need some additional time,” the company wrote in a tweet today. In a followup tweet, the studio wrote that it is “aiming for release in the second half of March.”

In December, CD Projekt Red said that two major updates were planned for Cyberpunk 2077, with one coming in January and another in February. A January video sang a different tune: CDPR’s Marcin Iwiński said the second patch would release in “the coming weeks,” rather than offering up a specific time frame. The first patch released in January as planned, though it didn’t change much for the troubled Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of the game and, in fact, introduced a game-breaking bug. Within a week, a patch for the patch then fixed that bug.

Cyberpunk 2077, One Month Later After multiple delays, reports of mandatory overtime at the studio, and a years-long, nauseating hype train inescapably intertwined with edgelord marketing tactics and transphobia, CD Projekt Red finally released Cyberpunk 2077 into the world at the tail end of last year, and almost every day of its existence since has been utterly wild and often a complete mess. Here’s a rundown of everything that happened in the game’s first month, from glitches that went viral and week-one refunds to missing seizure warnings and targeted harassment campaigns. Read more

Earlier this month, the Polish video game studio announced that hackers gained access to company documents and the source code for games, including Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3, and threatened to hold the whole pot ransom. (CD Projekt Red said that hackers did not breach the personal information of employees.) The next day, hackers reportedly put those materials up for auction. Earlier this week, CDPR allegedly hit Twitter users with DMCA takedowns for sharing the Gwent source code.