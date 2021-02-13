See Games Differently

Dance Team Perfectly Recreates Apex Legends Character Intros

Zack Zwiezen

Published 2 hours ago: February 14, 2021 at 3:30 am -
Monster Hunter Dancers, a dance group in Japan, has recreated some of the character intros featured in Apex Legends during the selection process before a match. It’s fantastic.

As you might expect with a dance group, the video features dancing after the intros. I wish Apex Legends randomly loaded into a dance battle, sounds like a fun twist on the battle royale genre. Stick around after the dancing to see how they put the video together.

Respawn, I think I know the next character skins you need to add to the game.

