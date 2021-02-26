See Games Differently

Deathloop’s Sultry ‘Déjà Vu’ Will Be My Summer Anthem

Ash Parrish

Published 26 mins ago: February 27, 2021 at 6:00 am -
Filed to:arkane studios
deathloopdejadeja vujames bondshirley basseysongsspotifysquare enix
Deathloop’s Sultry ‘Déjà Vu’ Will Be My Summer Anthem
Love the art style of this game. More 60's Mod please and thank you! (Image: Arkane Studios)
Facebook may have decided that you shouldn’t see the news, but we think you deserve to be in the know with Kotaku Australia’s reporting. To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Outside of Square Enix announcing a new story DLC for Final Fantasy VII Remake, yesterday’s PlayStation State of Play event was kinda a dud. But there was a notable exception: Deathloop’s new original song “Déjà Vu.”

Deathloop, an upcoming game from Prey developers Arkane Studios, is Hitman meets Groundhog’s Day in which you play Colt, an assassin tasked with killing eight targets known as “Visionaries” who have gathered on an island to throw one big, everlasting party. Should Colt fail to kill all the Visionaries before time runs out or if he’s killed himself, time will reset, forcing Colt to attempt the assassinations all over again. I’m digging the game’s 60’s Mod art style and the fact it stars not one but two Black people (see developers, it can be done!). But “Déjà Vu,” the song that blares in the trailer while Colt is teleporting, stealth killing, and dying so many times, left the biggest impression. Listen:

“Déjà Vu” was created for Deathloop by Sencit Music, featuring vocals from FJØRA, and it is enough to make Shirley Bassey proud. More games should embrace this James Bond-style musical camp. We can’t let “Snake Eater” do all the heavy lifting, right? We won’t have to wait too much longer to play Deathloop, but here’s hoping “Déjà Vu” gets put on Spotify soon. I have a summer playlist that needs updating.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.