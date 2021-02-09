Decades Later, Sailor Saturn’s Transformation Scene Appears In Anime

For well over two decades, we haven’t seen the henshin shiin (変身シーン) or “transformation scene” from Sailor Moon’s Sailor Saturn in an anime. That is, it seems, until now.

The upcoming feature film Sailor Moon Eternal will apparently feature the on-screen transformation of Hotaru Tomoe into Sailor Saturn.

Screenshot: 東映映画チャンネル/©武内直子・PNP／劇場版「美少女戦士セーラームーンEternal」製作委員会

Parts of the sequence appear in the latest trailer:

Now, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the character’s transformation scene in non-anime media. That honour goes to the 1996 fighting game Sailor Moon SuperS: Various Emotion.

Which appeared on the PlayStation and, you guessed it, the Sega Saturn.

The second part of Sailor Moon Eternal opens this week in Japan, a month after the first instalment was released.