Delicious Looking (And Totally Fake) Super Mario Sushi

Brian Ashcraft

Published 1 hour ago: February 22, 2021 at 11:00 pm -
Filed to:cuisine
food and drinkgoombahospitality recreationjapanese cuisinemarionendopickled gingersushivideo game characters
Screenshot: Nendo Zaiker-Snail/YouTube
This is like the fake food you see in front of Japanese restaurants but with Nintendo characters.

YouTuber Nendo Zaiker-Snail created this Mario sushi from polymer clay. You can see the process in the 12-minute Japanese language clip below.

What really sticks out is how this seems somewhat possible with real sushi. Make the Mario logo with tuna, for example, tamago for a Question Block, and uni for a Goomba. Of course, serve with pickled ginger in the shape of a star!

Nendo Zaiker-Snail has other Nintendo-themed polymer clay creations, like this Kirby breakfast sculpture. 

Which looks delicious. 

