Destiny 2’s Next Big Expansion The Witch Queen Delayed To 2022

Destiny 2 has gotten a big expansion every year since it released, but 2021 will be different. Bungie announced today that The Witch Queen, originally planned to launch in the second half of this year, will be delayed until 2022 due to its size and ongoing issues around working from home during the covid-19 pandemic.

“As we began to scale production on the Witch Queen last year, we made the difficult but important decision to move its release to early 2022,” the studio wrote. “[W]e also realised we needed to add an additional unannounced chapter after Lightfall to fully complete our first saga of Destiny.”

In addition to teasing this follow-up to the expansion previously planned for 2022, which will presumably also be pushed back, Bungie assistant game director Joe Blackburn went into the causes of the delay in more detail: