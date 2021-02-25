See Games Differently

Destruction AllStars, Originally Planned As A $US70 ($88) Game, Will Sell For $US20 ($25)

Ari Notis

Published 2 hours ago: February 26, 2021 at 3:18 am -
Filed to:computing
destruction allstarshome video game consolesin video gaminglucid gamesmicrotransactionplaystation 5playstation appvideo game consolesvideo gamingwindows games
Destruction AllStars, Originally Planned As A $US70 ($88) Game, Will Sell For $US20 ($25)
Screenshot: Sony / Lucid Games
Facebook may have decided that you shouldn’t see the news, but we think you deserve to be in the know with Kotaku Australia’s reporting. To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Destruction AllStars, the PlayStation 5-exclusive derby game, will soon sell for $US20 ($25), developer Lucid Games announced today — a $US50 ($63) price drop from the game’s original sticker price of $US70 ($88).

Last September, during a digital showcase, Sony announced that some PS5 games would cost $US70 ($88), a notable increase over the long-standard price point of $US60 ($75). One of those games, Destruction AllStars, was initially planned as a PS5 launch title but was pushed back by three months in October. In February, it became available to PS Plus members at no extra cost. Unlike most “free” PS Plus games, it would stay that way for two months, rather than one.

Once the two-month PS Plus period wraps up on April 6, Destruction AllStars will sell for $US20 ($25).

Destruction AllStars, A New PS5 Exclusive, Is Fine

Destruction AllStars, A New PS5 Exclusive, Is Fine

You’ve played Destruction AllStars a thousand times. You’ve also never played something like Destruction AllStars. The new multiplayer derby battler from Lucid Games — out today exclusively for PlayStation 5 — is both immediately familiar and refreshingly new. After taking it for a spin, my initial feelings for the game...

Read more

Destruction AllStars was plagued with some issues at launch, most notably that party chat was turned on by default, with no in-game options to turn it off. Beyond that, the voice chat was relayed through that diminutive speaker on the face of PS5 controllers. (I know. Criminal.) An early hotfix addressed the issue, allowing players the option of shutting other players up.

Purely on gameplay merits, Destruction AllStars is pretty fun in bursts, and feels a bit like other online games that experienced popularity boosts from moments of zero-dollar sticker prices. (See: Fall Guys, Rocket League.) It also offers microtransactions. I, for one, would not be surprised if, like Rocket League before it, the game’s $US20 ($25) price tag plummets down to $US0 ($0) at some point in the future.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.