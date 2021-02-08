Disco Elysium Update Includes ‘Political Vision Quests’ That Permanently Change The UI

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, a “director’s cut” of the original game from 2019, will introduce the “political vision quest,” giving players a chance to further cement the protagonist’s ideological leanings.

The Final Cut will come to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and Stadia next month, completing developer ZA/UM’s vision for the dialogue-heavy role-playing game.

While these quests won’t affect the main storyline, ZA/UM writer and narrative designer Justin Keenan said they will feature new characters and items as well as permanent changes to the Disco Elysium user interface. Though Keenan stopped short of explaining what he meant by that.

“Really, these quests are meant to give players the chance to bring some of the story’s ideological themes to a satisfying conclusion and explore what’s really going on behind the political posturing that the protagonist sometimes likes to engage in,” Keenan told Push Square (h/t Rock Paper Shotgun).

Disco Elysium is a game built almost entirely around choices. At some point, those choices give the protagonist the ability to subscribe to one of the world’s four most prominent political ideologies: Communism, Fascism, Moralism, and Ultraliberalism. As with most of the game’s decisions, these beliefs also open up new dialogue options, but it sounds like they’ll be given more weight in The Final Cut.

“These quests (or some version of them) have actually been planned for a long time, but unfortunately they didn’t make it into the original release,” Keenan said. “The Final Cut has been a great chance to revisit some ideas that have been on our minds for a while and really do them right.”