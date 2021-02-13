Drifting PS5 Controllers, Video Game Movies Casting Big Names, 60 FPS Bloodborne, And More

This week on Morning Checkpoint, we rant about PS5 scalpers, check out some new gameplay of Nier: Replicant, play Bloodborne at 60FPS, crush a bunch of people in Hitman 3 and get an update on the GameStop stonks fiasco.

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Everything I knew was a lie. My world is crumbling. I’m going to take a moment.

PS5 Scalpers Unwilling To Admit They’re Grade-A Douchebags In a recent interview with Forbes, a man who claims to have purchased 25 PS5 consoles in January and resold them for upwards of $US450 ($580) profit apiece says “reselling” is an incredibly valuable industry that does not deserve the bad press it gets. Read more

It’s fun watching arseholes try to explain how they aren’t arseholes.

Homicidal Hitman 3 Mastermind Crushes Every Single Person In The Grape Press If you’ve played Hitman 3 and got to the Mendoza stage, you’ll know the grape press. A centrepiece murder machine, it has been designed to help you off one of the level’s main targets in spectacular fashion. Read more

SMOOSH!

News From The Past Week

Pedro Pascal To Portray Joel In HBO’s The Last Of Us Deadline reports that Pedro Pascal, well known for Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian, will be starring as Joel in HBO’s upcoming television adaptation of The Last of Us. Read more

Trailers And Videos From The Past Week