Drifting PS5 Controllers, Video Game Movies Casting Big Names, 60 FPS Bloodborne, And More

This week on Morning Checkpoint, we rant about PS5 scalpers, check out some new gameplay of Nier: Replicant, play Bloodborne at 60FPS, crush a bunch of people in Hitman 3 and get an update on the GameStop stonks fiasco.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
Those Are Strawberries (Not Hearts) On Arthur’s Boxers In Ghosts ‘N Goblins
Ghosts ‘n Goblins creator Tokuro Fujiwara recently shared a mind-blowing factoid from the development of Capcom’s fiendishly hard platformer: Arthur’s iconic heart-patterned boxers are actually covered in strawberries. OK, maybe it’s just mind-blowing to me.Read more
Everything I knew was a lie. My world is crumbling. I’m going to take a moment.
PS5 Scalpers Unwilling To Admit They’re Grade-A Douchebags
In a recent interview with Forbes, a man who claims to have purchased 25 PS5 consoles in January and resold them for upwards of $US450 ($580) profit apiece says “reselling” is an incredibly valuable industry that does not deserve the bad press it gets.Read more
It’s fun watching arseholes try to explain how they aren’t arseholes.
Homicidal Hitman 3 Mastermind Crushes Every Single Person In The Grape Press
If you’ve played Hitman 3 and got to the Mendoza stage, you’ll know the grape press. A centrepiece murder machine, it has been designed to help you off one of the level’s main targets in spectacular fashion.Read more
SMOOSH!
News From The Past Week
- The Division 2 Will Get More Updates, Announce Seemingly Surprised Developers
- Even The Justice Department Is Looking Into The GameStop Stock Fiasco
- Halo 3 Is Getting A New Map Over A Decade After Release
- Cyberpunk 2077 Is Not Selling Great On Console
- Borderlands Movie Casts Actor Who’s Actually Funny To Play Claptrap, Which Feels Off
- Kingdom Hearts Series Coming To PC On March 30, Exclusive To Epic Games Store
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Comes Out This June
- Abandoned Shooter Six Days In Fallujah Is Being Brought Back Over A Decade Later
Pedro Pascal To Portray Joel In HBO’s The Last Of Us
Deadline reports that Pedro Pascal, well known for Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian, will be starring as Joel in HBO’s upcoming television adaptation of The Last of Us.Read more
CD Projekt Red Hackers Allegedly Ready To Auction Stolen Source Code
Borderlands 3‘s Directors Cut DLC Out March 18, Adds New Raid Boss
Tales From The Borderlands Returns To Digital Storefronts On February 17
Epic Games Settles Lawsuit Against 14-Year-Old Fortnite Player
Another Good Actor Has Somehow Signed Up For The Borderlands Movie
Trailers And Videos From The Past Week
