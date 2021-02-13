See Games Differently

Drifting PS5 Controllers, Video Game Movies Casting Big Names, 60 FPS Bloodborne, And More

Zack Zwiezen

Published 2 hours ago: February 14, 2021 at 2:35 am -
Image: Sony / Gearbox / Kotaku

This week on Morning Checkpoint, we rant about PS5 scalpers, check out some new gameplay of Nier: Replicant, play Bloodborne at 60FPS, crush a bunch of people in Hitman 3 and get an update on the GameStop stonks fiasco.

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Those Are Strawberries (Not Hearts) On Arthur’s Boxers In Ghosts ‘N Goblins

Those Are Strawberries (Not Hearts) On Arthur’s Boxers In Ghosts ‘N Goblins

Ghosts ‘n Goblins creator Tokuro Fujiwara recently shared a mind-blowing factoid from the development of Capcom’s fiendishly hard platformer: Arthur’s iconic heart-patterned boxers are actually covered in strawberries. OK, maybe it’s just mind-blowing to me.

Everything I knew was a lie. My world is crumbling. I’m going to take a moment.

PS5 Scalpers Unwilling To Admit They’re Grade-A Douchebags

PS5 Scalpers Unwilling To Admit They’re Grade-A Douchebags

In a recent interview with Forbes, a man who claims to have purchased 25 PS5 consoles in January and resold them for upwards of $US450 ($580) profit apiece says “reselling” is an incredibly valuable industry that does not deserve the bad press it gets.

It’s fun watching arseholes try to explain how they aren’t arseholes.

Homicidal Hitman 3 Mastermind Crushes Every Single Person In The Grape Press

Homicidal Hitman 3 Mastermind Crushes Every Single Person In The Grape Press

If you’ve played Hitman 3 and got to the Mendoza stage, you’ll know the grape press. A centrepiece murder machine, it has been designed to help you off one of the level’s main targets in spectacular fashion.

SMOOSH!

News From The Past Week

Pedro Pascal To Portray Joel In HBO’s The Last Of Us

Pedro Pascal To Portray Joel In HBO’s The Last Of Us

Deadline reports that Pedro Pascal, well known for Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian, will be starring as Joel in HBO’s upcoming television adaptation of The Last of Us.

Trailers And Videos From The Past Week

More From Kotaku Australia

