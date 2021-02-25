See Games Differently

EA Has Reportedly Cancelled Another Game After Almost 6 Years In Development

Published 2 hours ago: February 26, 2021 at 8:32 am -
Filed to:ea
ea motivegaiastar wars squadrons
EA Has Reportedly Cancelled Another Game After Almost 6 Years In Development
Image: Wikipedia
It’s the killing season at EA, apparently. Only days after formally calling it quits on the Anthem reboot, a new report says the Fifa and Battlefield publisher has shut down development on a project nearly six years in the making.

The project, according to Bloomberg, was in development in EA’s Montreal office, where EA Motive (Star Wars: Squadrons) operates. Called Gaia, the project had never been formally announced, although a small snippet of footage from the game was revealed at the EA Play 2020 event.

Gaia was supposed to be EA’s take on an Assassin’s Creed adventure, which was logical given that EA Motive had been founded by Jade Raymond, who’d overseen the Assassin’s Creed and Watch Dogs games while she was at Ubisoft. But Bloomberg adds that Motive went through some turbulence after the release of Mass Effect: Andromeda. Gaia itself was rebooted, and the lead directors on the game ended up leaving to join Ubisoft.

“We have a deep and robust pipeline of new content with more than 35 new games in various levels of incubation and development,” the publisher said in a statement.

Despite that, EA Motive still struck gold with Star Wars: Squadrons last year. The space ship simulator was well received as the kind of mid-sized title more Star Wars fans wanted. EA Motive is also helping out on other projects, and had previously assisted on Star Wars: Battlefront II, alongside Criterion Games and lead developers DICE.

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

