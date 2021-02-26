Early Bugsnax Idea Had You Skinning And Butchering Them

Look, we knew Bugsnax was a cute game with a dark heart, but this is particularly bleak.

The game’s developers have been sharing some early, ditched ideas for the game on Twitter today, like the fact it was originally an on-rails experience:

During early development, hunting for Bugsnax was going to be an on-rails experience, where you'd need to use your assorted traps from the driver's seat of your food truck! #Bugsnax #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/OcGrpbsNnt — Bugsnax (YH Games) (@YoungHorses) February 25, 2021

And, uh, that you would “have to peel and dismantle their bodies before serving them to your friends!”

An early idea for Bugsnax was that in addition to catching them, you'd have to peel and dismantle their bodies before serving them to your friends! #Bugsnax #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/CZG1ddGJlG — Bugsnax (YH Games) (@YoungHorses) February 25, 2021

This game, man.