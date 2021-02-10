How To Watch The Epic Games Showcase In Australia

The Epic Games Store is set to host a Spring Showcase event on Friday celebrating new and upcoming games for the platform. We don’t know much about what it will entail, but we do know it’s one of the first big gaming events for 2021. Epic has so far teased new announcements alongside fresh gameplay and developer-led looks at the latest PC games.

The event will be followed by an Epic Games sale, with Cyberpunk 2077 (10% off), Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (20% off), Hades (20% off), Star Wars: Squadrons (40% off) and SnowRunner (40% off) all part of the discounts. They’ll be joined by an array of as-yet unrevealed games, but it’s likely these will be the flagship deals. Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for more news about the Epic Games Showcase Sale.

You’ll need to get up bright and early if you want to catch the news out of Epic, but luckily it’s not as rough as in years past.

To find out more about what Epic Games has in store for 2021, you’ll need to tune into its Twitch channel from 6 a.m. AEDT on Friday, February 12.

Here’s the breakdown for Australian time zones in every major city:

Friday, February 12 @ 6 a.m. AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Tasmania)

Friday, February 12 @ 5 a.m. AEST (Brisbane)

Friday, February 12 @ 3 a.m. AWST (Perth)

Friday, February 12 @ 4:30 a.m. ACST (Darwin)

Friday February 12 @ 5:30 a.m. ACDT (Adelaide)

If you’re not on the East Coast the wake-up call will be fairly rough, but the good news is you’ll be able to catch all the latest from the event on the Epic Games Twitter or right here on Kotaku Australia.

Given coronavirus has played havoc on the upcoming games release schedule, there’s a fair chance there’ll be some surprises on the menu. As of writing, there’s only a handful of exciting PC titles set for launch in 2021 and even fewer with actual release dates.

Hopefully we’ll hear more about the upcoming lineup, or potentially news about highly anticipated titles like Humankind, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 or even Psychonauts 2.

We’ll know more on Friday as Epic Games reveals its mysterious future plans.