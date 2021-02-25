Everything PlayStation Announced During Today’s State Of Play

Here’s everything Sony announced, revealed, or otherwise discussed during today’s PlayStation State of Play broadcast.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is getting some PlayStation 5-exclusive upgrades when it launches on March 12. These include faster loading times, DualSense features like improved haptics and adaptive trigger usage, and enhanced 3D audio. Players will also be able to transfer saves from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5.

In this world, everything changes. Join ASTRA Scout Selene and survive the shifting landscape of Atropos. Returnal launches 30th April for PS5: https://t.co/B1HZWoMEex pic.twitter.com/MfcLFuGQwz — PlayStation Europe (@PlayStationEU) February 24, 2021

Returnal, the third-person roguelike from the makers of Resogun, is coming to PlayStation 5 on April 30. We saw some new, very action-y gameplay footage.

Knockout City was unveiled earlier this month with some great marketing. The game itself looks alright. It launches on May 21.

Sifu is the next game from Sloclap, the team behind Absolver. Its brawling action is planned to release on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 sometime this year.

Solar Ash was first revealed in 2019, and it’s finally coming out in 2021. By the creators of Hyper Light Drifter, it will be available for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

We got our first gameplay footage of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach. The new animatronics look great.

Oddworld: Soulstorm will be free on PlayStation 5 for PlayStation Plus subscribers when it launches this spring. I can’t wait.

The highly anticipated Kena: Bridge of Spirits is finally coming out on August 21. It was previously scheduled for a March 2021 release.

Deathloop is still a thing. Here’s some more gameplay ahead of its May 21 release. Dig that Bondian theme song.

Last and definitely not least, Final Fantasy VII Remake is getting a PlayStation 5 update called Intergrade. It features some new content, including the first playable appearance of Yuffie Kisaragi in these new games. If you already own the remake on PlayStation 4, you get Intergrade for free, and it even includes save-data transfer from the previous game. You’ll be able to hop back into one of last year’s best adventures with improved graphics and loading times on June 10.