Final Fantasy XVI Is Taking Steps For Players Who Don’t Like Action Gameplay

During a recent radio interview, producer Naoki Yoshida was asked about Final Fantasy XVI. Previously, he’s mentioned that Square Enix didn’t want to say “something that’s half-baked” that would cause speculation. What’s more, he’s discussed the need to manage expectations for the game.

All that being said, as Hachima reports, he did talk briefly about the upcoming game.

“We’ve only released a single trailer, and for this one, there’s a fair bit of action. It’s turning into a Final Fantasy that features both story and action.”

When asked if measures were being taken for players who like the story element but aren’t into action gameplay, Yoshida replied, “Of course.”

“We strongly want people to enjoy the story,” he continued, “so we’re preparing a mode for those who want to focus on the story.” Yoshida added that there are also plans for in-game support for the action gameplay that would allow players to easily make their way through the game in an enjoyable way. “This really isn’t something to worry about,” he said.

Yoshida was also asked how the story seemed like it was going to turn out, and he was scant on details. “There are still only a few things I can say, but for me, I’m part of the generation that was there from the first Final Fantasy in real-time.”

“I think that when you become an adult, you also understand suffering. And so, people who have grown up on Final Fantasy, also know the real world. But even then, they want to once again enjoy fantasy. They can get something out of it and are able to contemplate things. I’m thinking I’d like to make this a theme [for the game].”