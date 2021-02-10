Fortress Melbourne Kicks Off Epic Weekly Video Game Movie Festival

Video game films are an art that often goes very, very wrong. For every Detective Pikachu, you’ve got a Super Mario Bros. or Resident Evil — but despite their quality, these flicks can still be an absolute blast. When you’re watching them with friends, they’re even better. To celebrate the good, bad and ugly of video game films, Fortress Melbourne is kicking off a new weekly festival where everyone can sit down and join in the fun.

From February 11, Fortress in Melbourne’s CBD will be screening a range of classic video game movies, with the first film being the cinematic masterpiece, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation. It’ll be followed by Angelina Jolie’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider on February 18, then Detective Pikachu on February 25 and Tron on March 4. Every Thursday, there’ll be a brand new video game film to watch.

While Tron isn’t technically a video game adaptation, it is a great sci-fi flick and made an appearance in Kingdom Hearts, so we’ll allow it.

Future screenings will including Resident Evil, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (also not technically a video game film, but it does have a video game adaptation), Street Fighter, Sonic the Hedgehog, Need for Speed and more. They’ll be shown off on Fortress’ shiny 10-metre wide screen and the events will include ‘complimentary PC play’ beforehand.

Entry will be free, with popcorn and drinks costing extra.

If you’re in the mood to revisit the strange hits of video game films past, it sounds like this is set to be an epic event. It’ll also help Fortress get back on its feet after a turgid year that saw the venue shut down swiftly after opening due to coronavirus.

This Valentine’s weekend, Fortress will also host a Wine & Play event for $10 per person if you want to spend your weekend revisiting your favourite board and PC games with friends (Fortress has an impressive library of 100+ games that you’ll be able to dive into). It’s set to take place on February 13 and February 14 — and it’s the perfect excuse to spend the weekend gaming.

Fortress Melbourne has a hearty coronavirus plan in place, and will be adhering to all the required health and safety measures to ensure everyone can have a fun and relaxing time.

You can find out more about the Fortress Gaming Film Festival and keep up to date with all the latest events via its website. All screenings will be subject to the ever-changing coronavirus rules and requirements, so stay tuned for any future updates.