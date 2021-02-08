Forza Horizon 4 Is Coming To Steam In March

Microsoft’s gorgeous British countryside racer Forza Horizon 4 is coming to Steam on March 9, the company announced today. It marks the latest in a long line of first-party Microsoft games coming to rival platforms, and the first time a Forza game has ever appeared on Valve’s storefront.

The Steam version of Forza Horizon 4 will feature cross-play with all of the other versions, including on console and on smartphones via xCloud streaming. It’ll also continue getting upgraded like the console version has, starting with a Hot Wheels Legends car pack coming sometime in the near future.

Forza Horizon 4 has received a bunch of updates since it was originally on Xbox One and PC through the Microsoft Store, including the dull but scenic Fortune Island expansion back in 2018 and a brick-smashing Lego expansion in 2019. Forza Horizon 4 makers Playground Games even added a battle royale mode at one point.

Microsoft has been bringing many of its games to Steam lately, including Gears 5, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Sea of Thieves, and others. While these games were already available on PC through the Microsoft Store, the Steam releases have led to additional sales and, most importantly, a fresh source of new players. Microsoft announced last year that Sea of Thieves sold one million more copies in its first several weeks after coming to Valve’s platform.

It’s not clear where this leaves the rest of the Forza series. 2017’s more sim racer-focused Forza Motorsport 7 still isn’t on Steam, and it’s not clear if the follow-up, currently titled Forza Motorsport, will be available there either. The game was revealed at last winter’s Xbox Series X showcase, though it doesn’t yet have a release date.