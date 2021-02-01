See Games Differently

Save Up To A Sweet $200 Off Sennheiser's Gaming Headsets Today

4
Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 2 hours ago: February 2, 2021 at 10:53 am
Save Up To A Sweet $200 Off Sennheiser’s Gaming Headsets Today
Sound plays a vital part in your gaming experience. The more you’re able to immerse yourself into a game, the better your experience with it will be, so getting yourself a sturdy, high-end gaming headset is one of the best investments you can make. If you’ve been looking to grab a new pair of headphones to replace your old pair with the falling off ear cup, you can currently pick up a pair of EPOS/Sennheiser’s gaming headsets for a fantastic bargain.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

There’s two major sales available – the GSP 350 gaming headset, which is now $99, down from $219, and the GSP 550 gaming headset, which has been reduced from $399 to $199. That’s a huge saving of $120 and $200, respectively. For a premium headset, that’s a hard to ignore price slash. Both the 350 and 550 come with the ability to toggle on Dolby 7.1 surround sound, so you can really get the most out of a game’s sound design.

The noise cancelling microphone boom arm folds up and down, so you don’t have to deal with it being up in your face 24/7. And despite their chunky design, they’re apparently quite comfortable to wear over extended periods of time.

The only thing you should be aware of before picking up either of these gaming headsets is that you’ll need a spare USB port to plug them in. This also limits their use with non-PC gaming.

EPOS/Sennheiser’s GSP 601 gaming headset is also on sale and is going for $229, down from $319. It uses a 3.5mm input jack, so you can use it with your Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and/or Xbox Series X. GSP 601‘s impressive noise isolation is worth considering if you’re someone who gets easily annoyed by the slightest outside sound bleeding in through your headset.

If you’re on a budget and want a reliable headset for under $100, you’ll want to add the the PC 8.2 to your shortlist. If you’re after a new pair of general use headphones, you can also grab a deal on Sennheiser’s over-ear MOMENTUMs. They’ve had their price slashed to $479, down from $599.

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'.

  • I’m a little torn on Sennheiser, but I’ll probably buy more of their stuff.
    Build quality/design is something that bothers me with them.
    I’ve owned a few Sennheiser things over the years and build quality has always been a little worse than I expect for the price.

    Currently, I have a GSP 500 (with GSP 600 earpads) connected to a GSX 1200 – both have some small issues.

    Also, take note if you get one of the GSP headsets! They clamp tight!
    I had a headache for a couple of weeks. The GSP 600 earpads are much more comfortable and really help with the clamping force, but they do change the sound a bit.

    Anyway, issues for me;
    GSP 500’s
    – I barely use the volume knob (I use the GSX one instead) but the connection in it is kinda sketchy (started happing not long after getting it) and I often lose volume in my right ear – a jiggle of the dial is required to get the sound back.
    – The ‘metal’ finish on one side is coming off and looks trash even though it’s never resting on those parts.
    – the cable is kinda meh – it has a king/bulge where it enters the end-piece – no soft rubber to ease it. I’ve got a cheap USB cable for my phone that has survived way longer.
    – cable port (cable is detachable) surrounding is a little weak; one day I managed to snag the cable and it cracked the flimsy plastic.

    GSX1200
    – Preset touch buttons on rare occasions it has a moment and won’t register a press for like 5-10 seconds.
    – Preset touch buttons will sometimes ‘stick’ after being tapped and register as being held down for a while and will save over the preset, usually after the above 5-10sec pause.
    – Cable ports on the back are a bit shit. My mic will often go ‘fuzzy’ and I have to unplug the mic jack and plug it back in. I actually think this is partly software.
    – Volume dial is a little awkward

    I had a few other issues with the GSX too but might have been my old motherboard – where I’d have to unplug the USB connection to reboot the device or the mic would sound like a robot. And one where sounds were playing (ie music) and I opened Origin, I’d get this super loud half-second burst of static that was ear piercing.

  • // While I don’t personally own a pair of these, I’ve seen nothing but good reviews across the board. //

    Did you even look? Because it took me all of a few moments to find some reviews that definitely aren’t glowing with praise.

  • in this price range id have to recommend the alienware aw988. theyre currently $311 on discount atm, id not recommend them for the listed full price of $415.
    they are wireless, but actual wireless as in using a wifi connection, not latency riddled low quality bluetooth. they are full over ear, no active noise cancelling but being over ear they reduce external sound anyway. comfortable pads. and the range is fantastic if you plug the wireless dongle into the best usb port. i can walk down stairs and outside the house and still have it work just as well as if i was at the pc. great if youre a smoker, otherwise, my mates like it for heading to the kitchen for refills without leaving the chat. perfect for watching movies or youtube, none of that typical bluetooth out of sync lips. whether you like these or not, if you want wireless, find one that isnt bluetooth.

