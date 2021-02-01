Save Up To A Sweet $200 Off Sennheiser’s Gaming Headsets Today

Sound plays a vital part in your gaming experience. The more you’re able to immerse yourself into a game, the better your experience with it will be, so getting yourself a sturdy, high-end gaming headset is one of the best investments you can make. If you’ve been looking to grab a new pair of headphones to replace your old pair with the falling off ear cup, you can currently pick up a pair of EPOS/Sennheiser’s gaming headsets for a fantastic bargain.

There’s two major sales available – the GSP 350 gaming headset, which is now $99, down from $219, and the GSP 550 gaming headset, which has been reduced from $399 to $199. That’s a huge saving of $120 and $200, respectively. For a premium headset, that’s a hard to ignore price slash. Both the 350 and 550 come with the ability to toggle on Dolby 7.1 surround sound, so you can really get the most out of a game’s sound design.

The noise cancelling microphone boom arm folds up and down, so you don’t have to deal with it being up in your face 24/7. And despite their chunky design, they’re apparently quite comfortable to wear over extended periods of time.

The only thing you should be aware of before picking up either of these gaming headsets is that you’ll need a spare USB port to plug them in. This also limits their use with non-PC gaming.

EPOS/Sennheiser’s GSP 601 gaming headset is also on sale and is going for $229, down from $319. It uses a 3.5mm input jack, so you can use it with your Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and/or Xbox Series X. GSP 601‘s impressive noise isolation is worth considering if you’re someone who gets easily annoyed by the slightest outside sound bleeding in through your headset.

If you’re on a budget and want a reliable headset for under $100, you’ll want to add the the PC 8.2 to your shortlist. If you’re after a new pair of general use headphones, you can also grab a deal on Sennheiser’s over-ear MOMENTUMs. They’ve had their price slashed to $479, down from $599.