See Games Differently

Gearbox Has Been Bought

9

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: February 3, 2021 at 5:00 pm -
Filed to:battleborn
borderlandsbusiness_financeduke nukemembracer groupfirst person shootersgaminghomeworldlaborlaw_crimerandy pitchfordthqvideo gamesvideo gamingwindows games
Gearbox Has Been Bought
Image: Gearbox

Gearbox Studios, developers of games like Borderlands and also publishers of stuff like the new Homeworld titles, has been bought by Embracer Group, the same Swedish company that owns THQ Nordic and Koch Media.

The acquisition makes Gearbox the company’s seventh video game holding, alongside other companies like Deca and Saber Interactive.

The purchase includes plans to expand Gearbox’s operations, adding new studios and staff, “create new brands” and go looking for more properties (like Homeworld) to buy.

Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford issued a statement, opening with mention of Embracer’s CEO Lars Wingefors, which reads:

Lars’s vision of Embracer as an allied partner group committed to fuelling and accelerating the ambitions of a series of decentralized, successful entrepreneurial companies while magnifying the collective value and advantages of diversification across the entire group is the most brilliant strategy and design for short, medium, and long-term success in this industry that I have ever encountered in my 30 years in this industry. The feeling at Gearbox is that we are just getting started and this transaction is not merely a stimulant for the talent of our employee-owned company, but a propellent for the exciting future we have planned.

Gearbox is behind other hits like the Brothers in Arms series, and there’s a Borderlands movie currently being made, which no doubt contributed to Embracer’s interest. No word on whether the sale was equally influenced by Aliens: Colonial Marines and Duke Nukem Forever, though, or the fact that Gearbox’s Battleborn shut down for good this week.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

    • It’s an acquisition, but typically these kind of transactions are described as mergers. Gearbox becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary of Embracer, and the owners of Gearbox receive cash and Embracer shares as payment for selling the whole Gearbox business to Embracer. I wonder what will happen to Randy.

      Reply

      • For Randy, he sounds polite about it… so its either stock options which could give him a board seat or its a “earn out” which sees him locked in an performance contract afixed to a golden parachute.

        Reply

    • Its a $1.3 billion dollar merger according to the news.

      CEO Randy Pitchford will continue to lead the company, which will still operate as an independent studio. Gearbox staff will be given share options in embracer as part of the merger.

      Reply

  • So they are no longer bound to 2k games/ Take2 interactive? i never would have though that Take2 Interactive would ever want to sell off their second biggest assest (their first being Rockstar)

    Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.