Go Ahead And Jump!

This week on Snapshots we have more Spider-Man and Assassin’s Creed screenshots, some nice shots from Ghost of Tsushima, half of a scary lady, leaping, running, and Lara Croft. And one big jump.

Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Robert Burrell (Email))

Control (Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email))

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Screenshot: Guilherme Soares (Email))

Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Daniel Bennet (Email))

In video games, I like to make a mental note of where I would personally be stuck and unable to move forward. This would be one of those points. I ain’t leaping that far without breaking my legs.

