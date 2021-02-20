See Games Differently

Go Ahead And Jump!

Zack Zwiezen

Published 3 hours ago: February 21, 2021 at 8:30 am -
This week on Snapshots we have more Spider-Man and Assassin’s Creed screenshots, some nice shots from Ghost of Tsushima, half of a scary lady, leaping, running, and Lara Croft. And one big jump.

Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Robert Burrell (Email)) Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Robert Burrell (Email))
Control (Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email)) Control (Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email))
Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Screenshot: Guilherme Soares (Email)) Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Screenshot: Guilherme Soares (Email))
Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Daniel Bennet (Email)) Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Daniel Bennet (Email))

In video games, I like to make a mental note of where I would personally be stuck and unable to move forward. This would be one of those points. I ain’t leaping that far without breaking my legs.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

