See Games Differently

GTA Online Player Pulls Off Amazing Escape

kotakuinternational

Published 1 day ago: February 6, 2021 at 6:45 am

In Grand Theft Auto Online, bad things can happen at any moment. And when these bad moments surprise you, rarely can you get out of them, let allow survive in style. But every now and then, someone gets very lucky.

For example, Reddit user MagicBeans69420 uploaded a short clip of them barely surviving something that probably should have killed them.

In the clip, their car drives up a ramp, hits another car stuck at the top, and begins to spin off the edge. The entire ramp is hundreds of feet above the ground, so falling would be certain death. Magicbeans does the only thing they can do at that moment: they leap out of the car. But they don’t land on the ramp, instead, they land on top of the other car, which is also falling off the ramp now. And yet, they are able to quickly run off the moving car and back onto the stable ramp, surviving the whole ordeal.

Meanwhile, I still fall downhills in GTA Online while just trying to walk slowly.

 .

Related Stories

Grand Theft Auto V Actors Recreate ‘Lamar Roasts Franklin’ Scene

Grand Theft Auto V Actors Recreate ‘Lamar Roasts Franklin’ Scene

Grand Theft Auto V, now available across two platform generations with a version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on the way, refuses to die. The game’s latest contribution to the online zeitgeist is the brief scene where side character Lamar Davis roasts protagonist Franklin Clinton, which has become...

Read more
Fans Think This Strange Road In Virginia Is Connected To GTA 6

Fans Think This Strange Road In Virginia Is Connected To GTA 6

Middle Mountain Trail is a quiet dirt road located in the middle of nowhere in Virginia, with nothing but trees surrounding it. But, according to some Grand Theft Auto fans, it might be a clue connected to GTA VI, the long-rumoured sequel to one of the best selling games of all time.

Read more
Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.