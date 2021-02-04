Guy Goes On Super Nintendo World’s Rides, Films Them

Universal Studios’ Super Nintendo World was supposed to open in Japan this week before being indefinitely delayed due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. That said, folks who recently had a chance to visit the park during a special preview day are apparently still allowed to share footage from their experience, giving us some nice first-person videos to enjoy even if no one can be there in person for the grand opening.

Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge is the headline attraction at Super Nintendo World, and for good reason. Much like last year’s Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, its mixture of real-world obstacles and alternate-reality gimmicks puts riders right in the middle of one of the series’ iconic go-kart races, only on a much larger scale.

While you unfortunately need to be wearing a pair of special glasses to fully appreciate the ride, Universal Parks News Today has done its best to show what it looks like through a camera lens. It’s a little awkward, but it gets the job done.

The channel also provided a video without using the AR glasses, which is far less impressive but is also probably less prone to giving you motion sickness.

The one other ride at Super Nintendo World currently is Yoshi’s Adventure. It’s what it says on the tin: an adventure through Yoshi’s Island. Don’t get me wrong, I love them, but something about seeing a Yoshi up close and personal seems very anxiety-provoking. They’re much larger than I imagined. Baby Mario too, for that matter.

Universal Parks News Today also documented its time with the Bowser Jr. Shadow Showdown, which acts as the culmination of a park-wide treasure hunt.

And as a huge Pikmin fan, I can’t help but be excited that scores of the eponymous plant creatures are hidden across Super Nintendo World.

Super Nintendo World is currently exclusive to Universal Studios Japan, but similar attractions are planned for Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort, and Universal Studios Singapore (there’s no telling when the locations will actually open, of course). More preview coverage can be found on Universal Parks News Today.