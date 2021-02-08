See Games Differently

Published 2 hours ago: February 9, 2021 at 8:26 am -
Filed to:xbox
xbox series sxbox series x
Here’s A Very Handy Tip For Your Xbox Controllers
Xbox Controllers. (Photo: Michael Fahey / Kotaku)

If you’re the kind of person who likes using their Xbox Series X or S controller across multiple devices, then you’ll get a kick out of this unannounced feature.

As posted on the official Xbox subreddit, it’s a neat little touch with the sync button at the top of your Xbox controller. Normally, you’d hit the button to re-pair your gamepad to a new device, and then re-pair it again when you wanted to use the controller with your Xbox once more.

But as it turns out, you don’t have to do that at all. The controllers can actually remember a second device other than their home Xbox, so you don’t have to go through the whole re-pairing process.

This is such a cool and neat feature, especially for anyone who uses their Xbox on their PC or their phone with Xbox Game Streaming/Project xCloud. Being able to tap or hold the pairing button to switch devices, rather than having to go and re-pair from the console, is a neat quality of life touch. It’s worth noting that this is only on the new generation of Xbox Series X and S controllers, and not the older pads. Even the newer Xbox Elite controllers don’t have this feature, so if you’re thinking about getting a new controller, keep that in mind.

It’s also one that, arguably, Microsoft could advertise a little more loudly. I don’t remember seeing this mentioned anywhere in the review documentation for the new controllers or consoles. So if you’ve just picked up an Xbox Series X or S, or grabbed a couple of the new controllers for other reasons, keep this in mind.

About the Author

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

