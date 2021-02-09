Horizon Zero Dawn Can Run In 72p And It Looks Beautiful

While most folks will gravitate towards the top end of the graphics settings for a game, there’s something to be said for heading for the bottom, just to see what it looks like. Especially when a modern blockbuster 4K game can be played at a resolution of just 256×144.

Via The Verge, here’s zWORMz Gaming installing an ancient GT710 graphics card, which gives him the ability to turn the 2020 version of Guerrilla’s open world game into a PC game from 1993. Actually, even that would be generous. This has more of an N-Gage aura to it.

God, I love this. It still looks…playable? At least it does if you squint. Or play it on a really small window. I’m also a huge fan of this being simply a setting in the game’s menu, and not something you have to externally tweak or hack to get access to like a lot of other low-spec videos we’ve posted.

That said, you might not be able to get the resolution this low yourself. My 2070 Super will only get down to 640×480, for example, so it looks like the available resolutions change depending on the quality of your card. The GT710, you should know, came out in 2014.