I Am Extremely Here For The New Hot Wheels Game

The Hot Wheels expansion for Forza Horizon 3 was so goddamn good it’s a shame it didn’t become a permanent direction for Forza. But that’s opened up the door for a new studio to have a go, which is how we’re getting Hot Wheels Unleashed.

Unleashed is being developed by Milestone Team, the same studio behind the MotoGP and RIDE motorcycle series. It’s not going to be an open-world affair according to the release this morning, but a series of “single player game modes” with multiplayer and split-screen support:

Gamers can get ready to drift, boost, jump and crash on Hot Wheels’ iconic orange tracks in various single player game modes. Gamers can also challenge friends in multiplayer races, both online and offline, leveraging a split screen mode.

Making up for that, however, is the inclusion of a level editor. So in a way, maybe Hot Wheels Unleashed will be the modern successor to the other brilliant RC racer, Re-Volt.

The announcement trailer below doesn’t have any in-engine gameplay. But it should at least give everyone a sense of what Milestone is going for with Unleashed, although it’d be nice to see how extensive the editing tools are.

We should get more info on Unleashed soon. The game is scheduled for launch on Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on September 30, 2021.

I wonder if the level editor will let you mess with the scale of the environment. A modern Micro Machines with Hot Wheels cars would be so good.