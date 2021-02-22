See Games Differently

I Was Wrong About An Award-Winning Final Fantasy Author

Luke Plunkett

Published 3 hours ago: February 22, 2021 at 12:30 pm -
Filed to:creative works
entertainment culturefinal fantasyfinal fantasy viinibelheimrole playing video gamessingle player video gamesvideo gamesvideo games developed in japan
I Was Wrong About An Award-Winning Final Fantasy Author
Gallagher with his award for The Nibelheim Incident (Photo: M J Gallagher)
Facebook may have decided that you shouldn’t see the news, but we think you deserve to be in the know with Kotaku Australia’s reporting. To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Back in 2014, I wrote about author M.J. Gallagher’s attempts to turn the Final Fantasy series into a giant novel, and said “it’s not going to win many literary prizes”. I am here today to eat some shit.

Fan Is Turning Final Fantasy VII Into A Giant Novel

Fan Is Turning Final Fantasy VII Into A Giant Novel

You’ve played the game. Now read the novel.

Read more

After completing two of the three volumes (which is still coming) of his Final Fantasy VII Unofficial Novelisation, Gallagher got to work on The Nibelheim Incident, a story that while related to the novelisation project is actually a standalone, original title.

Anyway, late last year The Nibelheim Incident won the KupoCon Crystal Award for best community project, where it was both nominated by and then voted for by Final Fantasy’s community. That, under any kind of definition, constitutes a literary prize. Congratulations are in order!

While it’s not strictly for the piece I was talking about in 2014 — and which I was actually showcasing since it looked like a cool project, and threw that line in as a dumb quip! — I think it’s close enough. Also cool: there’s an audiobook version in production that’s being narrated by Liam Mulvey, the voice (and motion) actor for Libertus in Final Fantasy XV.

I’m also going to take this opportunity to point out that while this stuff has all to date been Final Fantasy fanfic, and thus free to read, Gallagher’s latest book is actually available for sale, and is an exploration of how Norse mythology inspired so much of Final Fantasy VII’s own lore.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.