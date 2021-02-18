In Bugsnax, Grumpuses Used To Be Frogs With Thicc Butts

Bugsnax developer Young Horses shared some early design concepts for its what-if-we-ate-the-Pokémon-instead, body-horror game, and they are as out there as you’re probably hoping.

Starting on the more mild but technically ambitious front, the developers original experimented with making the Grumpus’ relationships more dynamic and fungible:

Another early feature we thought about was having procedural relationships form with the Grumpuses, which would affect how they built up the town. #Bugsnax #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/rHP1pZbgIW — Bugsnax (YH Games) (@YoungHorses) February 18, 2021

Procedurally generated relationships between Grumpuses could’ve been interesting! It would have been cool to see how intricate (and messy) the relationships could have become and how those entanglements impacted the development of Snaxburg. I also love how, among all those weird-arse Grumpus names like Beffica and Wambus, there’s just a guy named Steve.

Rock on, Steve.

People who worked on the game also shared footage of early builds, including a somewhat disturbing clip in which Filbo, the blue Grumpus you see in most Bugsnax art, gags on a proto-bugsnak. Or, I think he’s gagging? Maybe it’s some sort of disturbing digestive method.

I've been sitting on this shakey cam prototype footage for a while now. Make sure to have your sound on… #Bugsnax #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/JWTdhwwNTT — Kevin Geisler ???? (@luthyr) February 18, 2021

But one of the more shocking reveals was that the muppet-like Grumpuses were originally frogs:

Before Grumpuses were fuzzy muppets, they were fuzzy frogs! And eating a Pinkle didn't turn you into pickles, it just made you grow a fashionable bow tie! #Bugsnax #ThrowbackThursday! pic.twitter.com/m7QtK1cVu0 — Bugsnax (YH Games) (@YoungHorses) February 18, 2021

WITH BIG OLE DUMPTRUCK ASSES.

Young Horses, you’re on main.