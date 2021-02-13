In Militsioner, Tall Cops Are Bastards

Russian studio TallBoys has released a few more minutes of footage from Militsioner, its upcoming “try to escape a town watched over by a gigantic policeman” simulator (h/t Rock Paper Shotgun).

Since last July, the game has been updated with voice acting as well as a system that allows you to speak to the giant cop and your fellow townspeople. Other than that, it looks like the same terrifying, avant-garde project the developers revealed in 2020.

“In order for the policeman and the environment to understand the player correctly, we are working on a system that will correctly process the player’s responses based on the context,” a recent dev blog explained, drawing comparisons to co-op ghost hunting game Phasmophobia. “It is important that it does not make stupid mistakes or create obstacles, as the answers will influence the mood and attitude of the Militsioner towards the player.”

TallBoys have said that Militsioner will also include a text-based alternative to the voice mechanics and maybe even a “classic dialogue system.”

Since first being shown a few months ago, Militsioner has earned attention both from fans of odd video games and state-owned Russian press, the latter of which described the game as “Russophobic” due to the police officer’s resemblance to Uncle Styopa, a character from Russian literature and cartoons of the 1930s.

“Our goal isn’t to create an evil image of the police, but to investigate the issue of responsibility and power,” Militsioner art lead and designer Vladimir Semenets told Polygon last September.

Militsioner is currently being developed for PC. There is no release date.